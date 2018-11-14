New golf cart donated to Sunflower for the next Gala auction

A brand-new golf cart will be one of the many attractions during the live auction at the next Sunflower Diversified Services Charity Gala.

The event is set for Saturday, March 2 at the Great Bend Events Center.

“Even though the Gala is still a few months away, we wanted to share the news about this big-ticket item as soon as possible,” said Connie Oetken, Sunflower’s director of development. “If you are a golfer, or know someone who is, this amazing golf cart would be a perfect gift to yourself, or a family member or friend.”

The Kansas State University customized machine features a built-in ice chest on the passenger side and built-in golf-ball cleaner on the driver’s side.

“While there will be many other attractive items during our live and silent auctions, we anticipate this golf cart will draw a lot of attention,” Oetken said. “Those who want to participate in the bidding are encouraged to mark their calendars for the first Saturday in March. It will be here before you know it.

“Those who bid can rest assured that all Gala proceeds are used directly for the benefit of individuals with developmental disabilities and delays,” Oetken added. “The top bidder will come away with a great golf cart and the personal satisfaction of knowing that people with disabilities will benefit.”

Sunflower Executive Director Jon Prescott and his wife, Jodi, donated the cart, which they won during a raffle in Manhattan.

“Jon attended the annual Sales Institute Banquet at K-State last spring because of his interest in business development, marketing and sales,” Oetken explained. “The raffle was a fundraiser for students competing in a sales competition with other universities.”

Before the raffle, the Prescotts were already thinking of Sunflower, a non-profit agency serving infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

“Jodi and I decided if we were lucky enough to win the golf cart, we would pay it forward,” Prescott said. “And what better way to do this than donate it to the Sunflower Charity Gala auction for the benefit of the adults and children we serve throughout central Kansas.

“We hope this donation illustrates our commitment to Sunflower,” he added. “We also hope the bidding is brisk as we raise money to support children, adults and families.”

Sunflower is in its 52 nd year.