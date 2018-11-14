Library and Wetlands Ed Center getting involved with Great Bend Reads

The Great Bend Public Library has hosted several family nights in conjunction with the “Great Bend Reads” initiative that has been put on by the elementary schools in the city. The family nights take students and parents through the library to 12 stations that promote the theme of this year’s book, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Kip Wilson is in charge of organizing the program this year and says the partnership with the library has increased parents’ awareness of the resources available to them.

“Great Bend Reads” makes an attempt to get students excited about reading through activities, trivia, and reading with their parents or guardians.

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center at Cheyenne Bottoms has also gotten involved by setting a couple of exhibits that are science related and tie into the book.

Roughly 1,300 books were handed out to students at the beginning of the month.