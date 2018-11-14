KBI identifies man wounded in Pratt officer-involved shooting

PRATT COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening outside a residence in Pratt, Kan.

According to a media release, just before 4 p.m., the Pratt Police Department received a call reporting a man on the street who was waving a gun. When responding officers arrived at 512 N. Main St. in Pratt, they encountered an armed man outside, north of the residence. The man was later identified as Rene Prieto, 38, of Pratt.

As officers approached Prieto, attempting to make contact with him, he fired at one of the officers. Three officers returned fire. Prieto was injured by gunfire. Officers secured Prieto and the scene, and called EMS.

Prieto was transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Pratt County Attorney for review.