Kan. officer wants charges dropped after shooting man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence police officer who shot a man during an arrest is asking that criminal charges against her be dropped.

In a motion filed last week in Douglas County, attorneys for 26-year-old Brindley Blood argued that Blood shot 35-year-old Akira Lewis in self-defense, which makes her immune from prosecution under Kansas law.

Blood was charged with aggravated battery after shooting Lewis in May. Lewis and another officer were fighting when Blood arrived and eventually shot him. Lewis was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the back.

Blood thought she drew her Taser rather than her gun before firing the shot. The motion doesn’t address that part of the case.

As of Wednesday, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office had not filed a response to Blood’s motion.