Kan. man injured after fire started while generator refueled

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person was injured in a fire on Tuesday in Shawnee County.

Just before 6:30p.m. fire crews responded to a home at 2619 SW Murrow Ct. in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames from the one story wood frame residence. The one occupant of the home escaped the fire with minor injuries, according to Martin.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be Accidental; associated with fuelinga gasoline generator. Origin of the fire was within garage. The estimated structural dollar loss is $30,000. Estimated content dollar loss is $3,000. The American Red Cross provided assistance to one occupant.

No smoke detectors were sounding within the structure.