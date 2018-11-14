Kan. man hospitalized after combine pushes car into ditch

GEARY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Mercury Sable driven by Alcinder D. Dawson, 45, Junction City, was northbound on Lyons Creek Road four miles south of Junction City.

The vehicle pulled to the edge of the road and stopped to allow a 2016 John Deere Combine driven by John A. Kramer, 68, Milford to pass. The combine swerved into the east ditch, strikingthe Mercury and then pushed it across the roadway and into the west ditch.

Dawson was transported to the hospital in Salina.

Kramer was not injured. Dawson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.