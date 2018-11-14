Kan. man gets prison time for coercing teen to send sex pics

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in federal prison for soliciting a 16-year-old girl to send him child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jamie Drake, 40, Lawrence, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. In his plea, he admitted he solicited a 16-year-old girl from Franklin County, Mo., to send him photos of herself in sexual poses. He offered to pay her bills and send her money in exchange for photos.

Drake has two previous convictions for DUI and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.