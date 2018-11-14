Former basketball player killed in Kansas murder-suicide

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a former college basketball player in Kentucky has been killed in a murder-suicide in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Shawnee, Kansas, found the bodies of 27-year-old Courtney Bivins, of Kansas City, Missouri, and 34-year-old Joshua Mobley, of Mission, Kansas, near a park on Sunday. Police say Mobley shot Bivins and then himself. Police described them as “close friends.”

Bivins played in 19 games at Western Kentucky University before transferring to Campbellsville University, where she graduated in 2013 with a biology degree. Campbellsville says Bivins, who previously went by the last name of Clifton, was a nurse and had been “actively pursuing a career field in anesthesiology.”

Campbellsville Sports Information Director Jordan Alves says she could “shoot it with the best of them.