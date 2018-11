WELLSFORD, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have died in a crash involving two semi-trailer trucks.

The head-on crash occurred early Wednesday on Highway 54 near the town of Wellsford in Kiowa County.

The patrol says both trucks caught fire. The highway was closed for several hours after the crash.

One truck was empty and the other was carrying pork products.

The names of the three people killed have not been released.