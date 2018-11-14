Cougars top century mark for third consecutive game in 112-74 Tuesday night victory

The Barton Community College men’s basketball team eclipsed the 100-point barrier for the third straight game as the 5-0 Cougars routed the junior varsity squad of McPherson College 112-74 Tuesday night at the Barton Gym.

Jumping out to an 11-0 lead, Barton saw McPherson dial up from long distance to draw to within 11-9. The Cougars would take the next six in building a twelve point advantage in the game’s first six minutes as Barton would roll to a twenty-three point halftime lead before pulling away in second half action.

Seven Cougars unofficially hit the double-digit scoring column with John Williams leading the way with sixteen points as Akeem White was close behind with fifteen. Martin Vogts and Mavrick Gildyard dropped twelve each while Breontae Hunt scored eleven with Elijah Ford and Diovonte Caldwell contributed ten each.

Barton’s next game is Thursday in a 7:00 p.m. tip-off against Tabor College junior varsity.