Cougar women roll to 91-68 win Tuesday night

The Barton Community College women’s basketball team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 91-68 win Tuesday night at the Barton Gym over the junior varsity squad from Kansas Wesleyan University.

Barton scored first five points with Mallory Miller knocking down a step back trey toward an eight point first half and getting a Jaylin Stapleton bucket for a five point early lead. KWU rattled off the next four to draw within one and later put another four together in closing to 12-10. A pair of perfect trips to the line by Stapleton increased the lead back out before a late Coyote trey cut the first quarter margin to 16-13.

The Cougars’ 7-2 stretch out of the locker room built a nine point advantage being matched twice again including Taylor Regan’s offensive rebound put back before the halftime buzzer for her eighth point of the half giving Barton the 43-32 lead.

A 10-0 run mid-way through the third frame broke open a nineteen point margin held into the fourth before a Ryen White offensive rebound and slice through the lane followed by Miller’s third triple of the game and Irene Chukwudi pushed the lead to twenty-six early in the fourth. Miller would later can her fourth trey stopping a 5-0 Coyote stretch as Barton would roll on to hit the 91 point mark in consecutive games.

Miller’s sixteen points led four Cougars in double-digits with Richelle Turney setting a new career high early in the Sacramento, California, freshman’s season dropping thirteen points while Stapleton and Regan each added twelve.

Jordan Ott was the lone Coyote in double figures in scoring fourteen points.