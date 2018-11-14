Caroline Rose Hunt, sister of KC Chiefs founder has died

DALLAS (AP) — Caroline Rose Hunt, a philanthropist, luxury hotel magnate and daughter of Texas oilman H.L. Hunt, has died at age 95.

Family spokesman Andy Stern says Hunt suffered a stroke Oct. 31 and died Tuesday in Dallas. Services are pending.

Hunt’s wildcatter father provided a trust for her and the operating company was The Rosewood Corporation in Dallas. Caroline Rose Hunt founded Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in 1979, which operated The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas. The company was sold in 2011 to New World Hospitality, now known as Rosewood Hotel Group.

Hunt married twice. She had five children, 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She had 14 siblings including sports tycoon and Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, and oil executive Nelson Bunker Hunt, who died in 2014.

