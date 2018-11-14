Barton men’s soccer advances to National Semifinals

It turned into an entertaining game Wednesday afternoon in Florida, but the Barton Community College men’s soccer team held on to get a 4-3 victory over Georgia Military College at the National NJCAA Tournament. Barton improved to 2-0 in pool play and advanced to the Championship Semifinals.

The Cougars led 3-1, but after Georgia Military tied the game at 3, Barton needed a goal in the final 27 seconds to get the win.

Cougar coach Mike Brown was on Sports Day on 1590 KVGB Wednesday and mentioned this team is definitely capable of winning a national championship.

Barton is ranked 3rd in the country and advances to the semifinals and will play Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. central time.