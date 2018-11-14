Barton County Treasurer presents annual report to Commissioners

Short and sweet. That’s the way Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan likes to keep it when he makes a presentation to Commissioners. Jordan, who has been on the job for just over a year now, presented his Office’s annual report to the board on Tuesday and was very efficient in presenting the facts and only the facts.

In addition to his office being very efficient in collecting taxes, Jordan has made sure to make it easier for Barton County residents to pay their taxes while making his office more accessible.

It’s a busy time for the Treasurer’s Office who mailed out personal property taxes last Friday. They also mailed out tax information for heavy trucks, gas and state assessed utilities. Real estate and oil statements will be mailed this Friday.