Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/13)

BOOKED: Cody Buckingham of Great Bend on RCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $420 cash only.

BOOKED: Aaron Thomas of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

RELEASED: Christopher Harper of Russell to Ellis County.

RELEASED: Aaron Thomas of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Angelo Palermo to treatment.

RELEASED: Cody Buckingham to Rice County on their report.

RELEASED: Patrick Dorty of Great Bend on Alfalfa County, OK District Court warrant for failure to appear, warrant withdrawn.

RELEASED: Janie Bryant-Strange of Great Bend on BCDC case for aggravated battery after receiving an order to release from the court.