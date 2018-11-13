Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick was 8 of 8 from the 3-point arc and scored a career-high 32 points, helping second-ranked Kansas slog its way to an 84-68 victory over Vermont. Udoka Azubuike added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who were jumped by Duke for the top spot in the poll earlier in the day. Anthony Lamb scored 24 to lead the Catamounts.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Barry Brown scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and No. 12 Kansas State held off pesky Denver 64-56. Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed each had 12 points for the Wildcats, who have won 25 consecutive home games against nonconference opponents.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored a career-high 26 points, freshman Talen Horton-Tucker had 26 as well and Iowa State handled Texas Southern 85-73 for its third straight win. Nick Weiler-Babb posted 13 points with 13 rebounds for the Cyclones (3-0), who next to Hawaii for Maui Invitational games against Arizona, either third-ranked Gonzaga or Illinois and then an opponent yet to be determined.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs defense has struggled most of the season, often getting bailed out by their big-play offense. But when Patrick Mahomes and Co. bogged down against Arizona on Sunday, it was the defense that rose to the occasion. They sacked Josh Rosen five times, picked him off twice and led Kansas City to a 26-14 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State running back David Montgomery and Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts will miss the first half of their teams’ games this week. They were in a scuffle that led to their ejections in the second half of a testy game between the Cyclones and Bears. Montgomery is the second-leading rusher in the Big 12. He will miss the first half of 18th-ranked Iowa State’s game at No. 13 Texas. Roberts will sit out the first half of Baylor’s home finale against rival TCU.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 is down to four teams and two big head-to-head matchups to determine who will play in the conference championship game. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma or No. 7 West Virginia will play in the title game. That means they could play each other in consecutive weeks. They play each other in a regular season finale. No. 13 Texas and No. 18 Iowa State are also still in title contention. They play each other Saturday in Austin.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points, King McClure added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor finally pulled away late to beat Prairie View 91-80. The Bears, who opened their season last week with a loss to another SWAC team, never trailed and led by as many as 16 points in the first half.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian James scored 24 points, Aaron Calixte had 18 and Oklahoma overcame an early challenge to beat UTSA 87-67. The Sooners (2-0) closed the game on a 39-15 run to remain unbeaten following their second road contest.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Texas used a 16-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from Louisiana-Monroe for a 65-55 win. Elijah Mitrou-Long, a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, scored nine points in the second half and made the first two baskets that started Texas’ big run that shook off the Warhawks.

National Headlines

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The New York Giants have snapped a five-game losing streak with a Monday night win by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23. Both teams now have just two wins for the season. Eli Manning threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 53 seconds left.

MIAMI (AP) — All-Star forward Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, after they and the Minnesota Timberwolves received approval from the league office on the terms of the trade that was agreed to over the weekend. Butler and Justin Patton were traded to Philadelphia, in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless along with a 2022 second-round draft pick.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George matched his season high with 32 points and went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, Dennis Schroder added 20 points and nine assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101. The Thunder have won eight of their last nine games after a 0-4 start while the Suns have lost four straight and 11 of their last 12.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s Silver Fox David Pearson has died at 83. Pearson was a three-time Cup champion and his 105 career victories trail only Richard Petty’s 200 wins on NASCAR’s all-time list. Pearson made his NASCAR debut in 1960 and along with Petty, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough. Pearson was inducted into the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Giants 27 San Francisco 23

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Kansas 84 Vermont 68

Final (7) North Carolina 90 Stanford 72

Final (12) Kansas St. 64 Denver 56

Final (25) Buffalo 62 S. Illinois 53

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 117 Orlando 109

Final New Orleans 126 Toronto 110

Final Philadelphia 124 Miami 114

Final Oklahoma City 118 Phoenix 101

Final Utah 96 Memphis 88

Final Minnesota 120 Brooklyn 113

Final Dallas 103 Chicago 98

Final Sacramento 104 San Antonio 99

Final OT L.A. Clippers 121 Golden State 116