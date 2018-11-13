The Center for Counseling & Consultation in Great Bend has established a new program that is using plants and gardens to help reduce stress and engagement in therapy. The Therapeutic Art of Gardening is based on a program that has been in place at Kansas State University that uses the proven benefits to the physical, mental and emotional well being that occurs from gardening as a healing or therapeutic process. The Clinical Director at the Center for Counseling & Consultation is Gail Sullivan.

Gail Sullivan Audio

Sullivan says that activities can occur in a small group setting or one-on-one with a therapist, case manager, attendant care worker, or peer support specialist. Participants can enjoy therapeutic benefits that include reduced stress and anxiety, and increased hope and happiness.

For more information about the program, contact the Center for Counseling and Consultation at 792-2544.