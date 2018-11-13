BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “The Political Cartoons of Ding Darling” on Wednesday, November 14th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Founder of the National Wildlife Federation and illustrator of the very first Federal Duck Stamp, J.N. “Ding” Darling was a renowned Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist who advocated for conservation of our nation’s natural resources. Come study the meaning behind some of his cartoons as well as learn how the Federal Duck Stamp has changed wildlife conservation efforts since its conception in 1934 and helped raise over 2 billion dollars preserving 6 million acres of habitat. Mandy Kern, KWEC Program Specialist, will be the presenter for this program. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.