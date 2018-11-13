Sheriff gets backing of Barton County Commission

It’s rare when a governing body offers up a letter of support for another elected official but that is what the Barton County Commission has done on the eve of Sheriff Brian Bellendir’s misdemeanor assault case. Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the letter of support which came one day before the Bellendir case goes to trial in Barton County District Court.

The letter reads: “The Barton County Commission has had the privilege of working with and supporting Sheriff Brian Bellendir since 2013. During this time period, Sheriff Brian Bellendir has actively promoted, preserved and delivered a feeling of security and safety to the residents and businesses of Barton County.”

Here’s Commission Chair Jennifer Shartz.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Bellendir, who was at Tuesday morning’s Commission meeting, says he is very thankful for all the support he has received.

Brian Bellendir Audio

The case against Bellendir dates all the way back to August 10 of 2017 where it is alleged that he spoke to Nathan B. Manley who was in handcuffs in a vulgar, rude and/or angry manner and struck him on the side of the head. Bellendir was officially charged in October with one count of mistreatment of a confined person which is a Class-A misdemeanor.

In Kansas, a Class-A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail with a fine of up to $2,500. A conviction could also mean desertification by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training.