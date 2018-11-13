Sheriff: 2 from Tennessee stopped on I-70 with pot from Colorado

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an I-70 traffic stop.

Just after 5p.m. November 9, a Saline County Deputy clocked a 2018 Hyundai Elantra eastbound at 93 miles per hour on Interstate 70, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

When the deputy stopped the vehicle near the Halstead exit, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A check of the vehicle revealed a total of 4.4 pounds of various types of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and some cocaine. Some of the marijuana was found packaged in Pelican cases that were zip-tied to the underside of the vehicle, according to Soldan.

The driver, Janice Hennessee, 48, of McMinnville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no tax stamp.

The passenger, Regina Mooneyham, 49, of Morrison, Tennessee, was charged with possession of opiates, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no tax stamp.

Soldan said the pair had been to Colorado.