Sentencing Tuesday for Kan. man guilty in rape, attempted murder of young girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man convicted of raping and trying to kill a young girl is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday.

The sentencing hearing for 24-year-old Corbin Breitenbach of Wichita is now scheduled for 3p.m., according to the Sedgwick County Attorney’s office.

In September, a Sedgwick County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Breitenbach guilty of attempted capital murder, rape, criminal sodomy and burglary.

Witnesses said Breitenbach broke into a west Wichita apartment in June of 2017 where the then-7-year-old girl was staying with her brother and a family friend. Prosecutors say he choked the girl until she was unconscious and then raped her.

Breitenbach, who acted as his own attorney during the trial, was already registered as a sex offender for an aggravated sexual battery case from 2012.