Police: Victim in Kan. shooting not cooperating with detectives

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help.

Just before 10p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the Lazy Toad, 5331 SW 22nd Place in Topeka after report of a fight or disturbance, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

While in route to the call, officers were advised that it was now a shooting and a male victim was across the street from the location lying in the grass.

Officers arrived and could not locate a victim at the scene.

At approximately 10:13 pm, dispatch was notified that a gunshot victim had been brought in to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The male victim was suffering from a non-life threatening injury and was refusing treatment. Victim was also not cooperating with detectives and would only say it happened in the area of SE 24th and SE Jefferson.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.