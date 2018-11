RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of an infant in Manhattan.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, November 8, the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call concerning an infant not breathing in East Manhattan, according to a media release.

The infant was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan then subsequently life-flighted to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City where he died.

Police released no additional information.