NOVEMBER 13, 2018

FOR SALE: BOWFLEX WEIGHT MACHINE. 620-285-1722

FOR SALE: PUZZLES, BLACK & DECKER SHORT CUT FOOD PROCESSOR, LAZY SUSAN W/TOPPER. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: GARAGE DOORS W/HARDWARE 9X10, OVER-HEAD HEATER. 620-804-3259

WANTED: CHICKEN FEEDERS, WATER, NESTS. 620-793-2111

FOR SALE: BROUGHAM HAY, FARM MACHINERY FOR MILO. 620-282-7056

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: BLANKETS, ELECTRIC HEATER. 620-282-8079 OR 620-797-0049

FOR SALE: LIL RASCAL 3 WHEEL SCOOTER, 1986 KENWORTH CAB OVER SEMI, 1973 CHEVY C70 GIN POLE TRUCK. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: BRANT 874 GRAIN CART, 18/4/38 FOR A TRACTOR, WANTED: TIRES 1100R20, 2000/3000 PROPANE TANKS. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: RUGER 270 RIFLE, RUGER 22 PISTOL, DUCK DECOYS. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: SKIL WET TILE SAW, EL CAMINO PARTS, 4X12 SHEET OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 8X18 FLATBED TRAILER, 1976 F700 FORD WHEAT TRUCK, 1992 CHEVY ASTRO MINI-VAN. 620-793-3854

SLATE POOL TABLE

FOR SALE: SLATE POOL TABLE. WANTED 8X10 TRAILER. 620-786-6965

FOR SALE: TO BE RESTORED ANTIQUE TRACTOR W30. WANTED: FARM HELP PART-TIME NOW, FULL TIME IN THE SUMMER, WIRING HARNESS FOR A 2006/07 FORD PU. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 1850 MAHOGANY BUFFET, ANTIQUE DROP LEAF TABLE W/2 CHAIRS, ANTIQUE CAVALIER WRITING DESK 1937. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: HANGING LIGHT FIXTURE, ITALIAN DEER TAPESTRY. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: 50′ LED CHRISTMAS LIGHTS W/EXTRA, ANTIQUE SAUSAGE STUFFER. 620-793-5108

PRINCE OF PEACE PARISH WILL HOLD THEIR CLOTHING DRIVE (GIVE-AWAY) ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 17TH IN THE AUDITORIUM AT ST. ROSE CATHOLIC CHURCH BROADWAY & BAKER BEGINNING AT 8AM UNTIL 5PM. DONATED ITEMS MAY BE DROPPED OFF TODAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FROM 6PM UNTIL 7:30PM. SUGGESTED ITEMS INCLUDE MEN’S WORK CLOTHES, WOMEN & CHILDREN’S CLOTHING, BEDDING TOWELS, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS AND TOYS. THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR GENEROSITY IN MAKING OUR CLOTHING GIVE-A-WAY SO SUCCESSFUL.

FOR SALE: 3 PC BEDROOM SET, THIS LOVELY BEDROOM SET IS BLACK W/GOLD TRIM, LOOKS LIKE NEW. A STANDARD SIZE BED, CHEST OF DRAWERS WITH 5 DRAWERS AND A DRESSER THAT MEASURES 57” WIDE WITH 6 DRAWERS AND A MIRROR. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 620-793-9402.

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

