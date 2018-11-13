Man who started, died in Kansas winery fire identified

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) Investigation Division has classified fire at the Wyldewood Cellars Winery in Paxico that occurred Thursday evening as incendiary.

The victim, who was found deceased at the scene, has been identified as Evan Jolly, 32, from the Kansas City, MO area.

He is believed to be the one who started the fire. The damage to the winery has been estimated between $750,000 and $1 million.

Officials have not released details on why he started the fire.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the Wyldewood Cellars Winery just off the Paxico exit on Interstate 70, 32633 Grapevine Road, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff.

It took approximately two hours for crews from Paxico, McFarland, Maple Hill, Alma, Wamego and Wabaunsee to get the blaze under control.