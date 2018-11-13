Louisiana robbery suspect jailed after Kan. traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect wanted in Louisiana after a Kansas traffic stop.

Just before 10:30p.m. Monday, police stopped a vehicle at SE 4th and Lawrence in Topeka for several traffic infractions, according to Lt. John Trimble.

The driver, Vincent A. Thomas, Jr, 25, was found to be in possession of a firearm.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Thomas is a convicted felon and prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

Thomas was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a felony warrant in Louisiana for robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated weapons violation, possession of a firearm while a fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obstruction, a city warrant and two traffic infractions.