Kan. teen dies in crash blamed on speed, icy road

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

A 1995 Chevy pickup driven by Conner J. Richuber, 17, was westbound on 21st Street North from 167th Street West, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

The pickup crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 GMC Yukon XL driven by 55-year-old James Speer.

First responders pronounced Richuber dead at the scene. Speer was transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Preliminarily, investigators believe icy road conditions and speed could be contributing factors. The accident is still under investigation.