Ellinwood Girls Cross Country gets a day all their own

Barton County Commissioners proclaimed Tuesday as “Ellinwood Girls Cross Country State Championship Day,” in honor of the girls team that claimed the 2A State Cross Country title the fall for the 2nd time in the last four years. The team was presented to the board by Ellinwood Principal Mark Cook.

Mark Cook audio

Ellinwood’s biggest supporter Red Maier was also in attendance and belted out that “Go Eagles” yell that he is well known for.

The team was coached by Andrew Cherry who also took time to address the board.

Andrew Cherry Audio

Erin Hammeke led the Eagles at state with a 4th place finish while Ashtin Klepper took 11th. Other team members who helped the Eagles bring home another state title included Sarah Hammeke, Courtney Cook, Lauren Petz and Gracie Schlessig.