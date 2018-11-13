Cop Shop (11/9 – 11/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/9)

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:44 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:21 p.m. assisted GBPD with an accident at 807 10th Street.

At 6:33 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at S. US 281 Highway at MM 103.

At 6:42 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 124.

At 6:44 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 210.

11/10

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:01 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 50 Avenue & E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.

At 9:11 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & NE 30 Avenue.

At 11:05 p.m. a single-vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of NE 17 Avenue.

11/11

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:32 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 222.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:19 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 141 in Claflin.

At 8:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 395 N. 281 Highway.

At 9:20 p.m. an accident was reported at N. 281 Highway & NE 30 Road.

11/12

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:48 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of NE 30 Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:25 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1410 N. Vine Street Apt. B3 in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/9)

Sick Person

At 12:49 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3200 10th Street 200.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:41 a.m. a report of aggravated burglary was made at 1301 Roosevelt Street.

Sick Person

At 1:51 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1909 Washington Avenue.

Theft

At 3:20 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2548 Russell Pkwy.

At 5:12 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2548 Russel Pkwy.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 807 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:37 p.m. a report of someone entering into his residence at 5501 9th Street 64 and taking items was made.

Chest Pain

At 10:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 7.

11/10

Theft

At 8:20 a.m. a theft was reported at 1117 Morton Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:35 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3800 Forest Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 12:08 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 24.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 3909 10th Street.

At 4:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Stabbing

At 7:53 p.m. a report of being stabbed by Janie Bryant at 2907 24th Street was made. Bryant was arrested.

11/11

At 12:17 a.m. a theft was reported at 2201 10th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 5:08 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street Apt. 221.

Sex Offense

At 7:33 p.m. a sex offense was reported at 2311 31st Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:38 p.m. a report of Ryan McCaslin battering her and damaging her cell phone was made at 705 10th Street.

11/12

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:12 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4805 10th Street.

Heart Problems

At 11:20 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:26 a.m. a theft and damage to a trailer were reported at 2109 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:27 a.m. an accident was reported in the 5800 block of Hemlock Dr.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 2:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3009 18th Street.

Theft

At 8:29 p.m. a report of Steven Crawford stealing a water bottle from Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, was made.