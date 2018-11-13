Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to more of Kansas in 2019

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Creameries voluntarily recalled its ice cream products in 2015 after they were linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

On Tuesday, Blue Bell announced it is expanding its distribution area to include Kansas City and the surrounding area beginning March 18, 2019, according to a media release from the company.

In addition to the Kansas City (metro area) the ice cream will return to Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth and Ottawa in Kansas and to St. Joseph and Sedalia in Missouri

“It has always been our goal to return to Kansas City, and we believe that we are in a great position to expand our sales territory next year,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

“Currently, you can purchase Blue Bell in the southeastern corner of Kansas and southwest Missouri. In 2019, we will be able to include larger portions of both states. We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience.”

Blue Bell will reopen its distribution facility located in Kansas City. “We have started hiring personnel, including a number of former employees, and will continue to add more as needed over the next few months,” Lawhorn said.

No store locations have been released at this time, but ice cream fans can expect to find Blue Bell at most major supermarkets and drug stores when it returns to the area.

In addition to Kansas City, Blue Bell will soon announce more cities it is expanding to next year. “We are anticipating a busy and successful year ahead,” Lawhorn added. “And our fans can look forward to enjoying many of their favorite flavors and products when Blue Bell returns in 2019.”

To find out where you can currently purchase Blue Bell and for the locations that will be added in March, visit www.bluebell.com/locator.