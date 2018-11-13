Barton opens NJCAA Tournament with 3-0 victory

bartonsports.com – The 3rd ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team opened up the NJCAA Division I Championship today in Daytona, Florida, with a 3-0 victory in pool play over 10th ranked St. Louis Community College. The 19-1-2 Cougars will have a day off in preparation of its next pool play action on Wednesday in a 2:30 p.m. kick-off against 6th ranked Geogia Military College.

Fresh off a return from the Jamaican U-20 team competing this past week in Bradenton, Tevin Rochester scored what would be the eventual game winner with 5:59 remaining in first half action by hammering the nets off Damia Viader’s deflected shot for the freshman’s 9th of the season.

The quick strike Cougars padded the lead with a pair of goals in a matter of eight minutes in pushing the lead to three with twenty-five minutes left. 57:37 Set up by the inbounding Nicolas Torres corner kick, team captain Victor Gonzalez redirected to the back side of the six where Antonio Fernandez rattled the nets for the freshman’s first collegiate goal in stopping the clock with 32:23 left to play. Eight minutes later Viader delivered his second assist of the day sending a cross to the back post as Diego Ribeiro rattled the twine for the freshman’s third time of the year.

Viader’s two assists also moved the freshman from Spain into a tie on the storied program record book for third place in a single season with Oscar Narvaez’ 2008 performance and into 5th on the all-time list.

A red carded goalkeeper foul on Felipe Baeza threatened to spoil the shutout with 4:05 remaining. Cold off the bench, Germany freshman Oliver Semmle rejected a near post strike on the ensuing penalty kick to preserve the squad’s thirteenth shutout of the season.

Barton scoring:

38:29 – Tevin Rochester (9), Assist Damia Viader (12)

57:37 – Antonio Fernandez (1), Assist Victor Gonzalez (5)

65:48 – Diego Ribeiro (3), Assist Damia Viader (13)