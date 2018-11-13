Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/9 – 11/12)

BOOKED: Dustin Turner on Barton County District Court serve sentence.
BOOKED: Christy Green (Hamby) on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 C/S.
BOOKED: Zachary Briggs of Garden City on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Misty Bryant of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Tracy Driscoll of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence to serve 60 days in jail.
BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Craig Gowdy of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Albert Hass Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court, bond set at $1,162.18 cash. GBMC case for contempt of court with bond set at $851 cash. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Melissa Loveall on GBMC for serve sentence after serving.
RELEASED: Tommy Perez III of Dodge City on BCDC warrant for probation violation after posting $795.29 cash bond.
RELEASED: Christy Green (Hamby) on BCDC warrant with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Suzanne Witten back to KDOC.
RELEASED: Sydney Willmes of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding. Released Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond posted by defendant of $150 cash only.
RELEASED: Megan Goodwin on BCDC warrant for forgery x5 and theft x5, with a bond and BCDC warrant for probation violation. Released to probation.
RELEASED: Gary Waller on BTDC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Chris Harper on BTDC case for driving while habitual, released per County Attorney Amy Mellor. Still has Ellis County charge.
RELEASED: Cynthia King of Hoisington on BCDC case for possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $10,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.
11/10
BOOKED: Nester Lopez-Barrera on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, MIP, ITOL, and turn signal with a bond set in the amount of $2,500 C/S.
BOOKED: Janie Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery (domestic violence), bond set at $20,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Nester Lopez-Barrera on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, MIP, ITOL, and turn signal after posting a $2,500 bond through Dyn-O-Mite.
RELEASED: Randy Chambers on an order to report for case after serving time.
11/11
BOOKED: Margaret D. Becker of Hoisington on a case for driving while suspended, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend for probation violation. BTDC warrant for RCDC warrant. Bonds set at $1,750 cash only and $3,000 cash only.
BOOKED: Patrick Dorty of Great Bend on Alfalfa Count, OK District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500 cash only.
BOOKED: Rusty Siever of Great Bend on BTDC case for kidnapping, battery DV, bond set at $100,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Margaret Becker of Hoisington for driving while suspended, posted bond of $1,000.
RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, served sentence.
RELEASED: Misty Bryant of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Craig Gowdy of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Kyle Kruckenberg on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.
RELEASED: Sean Brown on Community Correction order for incarceration. Released to Oxford House per Community Corrections Officer Powell.
RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.
RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.
RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.
11/12
BOOKED: Ryan McCaslin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal damage to property with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Michael Philbern on Community Correction arrest and detain for parole violation, time served.
RELEASED: Kirk Jackson of Great Bend for time served.
RELEASED: Ryan McCaslin of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV and criminal damage to property, posted bond of $1,000.