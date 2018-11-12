Woman found in burning Kansas home has died

JOHNSON COUNTY— Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal Sunday night house fire in Johnson County.

Just after 9p.m. responded to a house fire in the 7500 Block of Kessler Lane, according to a media release. First units on the scene found smoke and fire coming from the split-level single family residence. Crews attacked the blaze on the upper level while other crews searched for occupants.

A woman later identified as 67-year-old Leanora Marks was pulled from the basement of the home. She was unresponsive at the scene and transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she died.

It appears the fire started in the basement where the victim was found but the majority of the damage was to the home’s upper level. The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The home suffered significant smoke damage.