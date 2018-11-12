USD 428 Education Foundation looking to fuel mini-grant fundraising

Nearly 30 years ago, the USD 428 Education Foundation formed to help fund innovative ideas and projects in the classroom that are not covered by state financing. The fundraiser used to collect money for the mini-grants distribution is the annual dinner and auction. That dinner takes place tonight at the Great Bend Events Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the social.

Foundation president Paul Snapp says there will be plenty of food options for those in attendance.

Paul Snapp Audio

More than 270 tickets have been sold for the event, an amount USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton said Monday night is the highest the district has seen in some time.

The night includes district talent with a junior from Great Bend High School playing piano.

Paul Snapp Audio

The Foundation has handed out more than $300,000 worth of mini-grants to Great Bend schools and teachers over the span of 29 years.