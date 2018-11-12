Turf decision at Great Bend Sports Complex coming soon

In early October, Great Bend Mayor Joe Andrasek appointed a committee to research the possibility of installing artificial turf at the baseball and softball fields at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

City Administrator Kendal Francis, who is a member of the committee, told the Great Bend City Council that the committee hopes to have a recommendation for the Council by early December.

There is a fund set aside for possible improvements to the Sports Complex south of town, but the committee is assigned with the responsibility of determining if turf is the best decision for the facility rather than other improvements.

The committee has met a couple of times and consists of a councilmembers Jolene Biggs and Cory Urban, Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton, USD 428 Director of Maintenance Cody Schmidt, Shawn Behr, and Francis.

The first City Council meeting next month is December 3 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.