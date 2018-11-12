Tigers Receive No. 5 Seed in Super Region 3; Face Indianapolis in First Round of Playoffs

fhsuathletics.com – Fort Hays State received the No. 5 seed in Super Region 3 for the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The Tigers will go on the road in the first round to play Great Lakes Valley Conference champion and No. 4 seed University of Indianapolis. The Tigers are 9-2 overall, while the Greyhounds are 9-1.

The Tigers enter the playoffs on a five-game win streak after claiming their second-straight MIAA Championship on Saturday with a win over Northeastern State. The Greyhounds are on a nine-game win streak after falling in their season opener to the super region’s No. 3 seed Grand Valley State. Indianapolis went undefeated in GLVC play at 7-0, and 2-1 in non-conference play.

The game will take place Saturday (Nov. 17) at Key Stadium on the campus of the University of Indianapolis. Game time will be 12 pm CT / 1 pm ET, with Indianapolis being in the Eastern Time Zone.

This is the first time in program history that Fort Hays State is appearing in the NCAA Division II Playoffs two consecutive years.

Fort Hays State and Indianapolis were the top two seeds in Super Region 3 last year, both going undefeated in the regular season. However, both fell in their first contest of the playoffs last year. A No. 2 seeded Indianapolis squad fell to No. 7 seed Harding in the opening round, while the No. 1 seeded Tigers lost at home to No. 4 seed Ferris State in the second round.

This year, undefeated Ouachita Baptist receives the No. 1 seed in the region. Ferris State also went undefeated during the regular season and held the No. 1 ranking in all three releases of the super region rankings. However, due to the use of an ineligible player early in the season, the NCAA dropped the Bulldogs slightly in the rankings to No. 2 due to the nullification penalty assessed for the violation.

Rounding out the rest of the teams competing in the Super Region 3 bracket are Northwest Missouri State at the No. 6 seed and Harding at the No. 7 seed. Both teams are in the same seed positions as they were last year. Harding was the Super Region 3 champion last year, knocking off the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 seeds to reach the national semifinals.

The winner of the Fort Hays State vs. Indianapolis game will move on to face Ouachita Baptist the following week in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

All first round games occur on Saturday, November 17. On the opposite side of the Super Region 3 bracket, No. 2 seed Ferris State hosts No. 7 seed Harding, while No. 3 seed Grand Valley State hosts No. 6 seed Northwest Missouri State.