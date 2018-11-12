Tax information for Barton County residents

The Barton County Treasurer’s Office is staying busy during the middle of tax season and would like to remind residents of important information and dates.

The Treasurer’s Office mailed out personal property taxes last Friday, Nov. 9. They also mailed out 16/20M truck, and gas and state assessed utilities tax statements.

Real estate and oil statements will be mailed on Friday, Nov. 16.

The public can always go to Barton County’s website, bartoncounty.org, if they would like to know what their taxes are or come to the office and pay them. If you try to call the office to ask how much your taxes are, the staff will direct you to view the website as they remain busy during tax season.

First half taxes are due Dec. 20, 2018 and second half taxes are due on May 10, 2019.