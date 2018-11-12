STEM is part of Academics Month at Barton Community College

As Barton Community College celebrates Academics Month in November, one of the highlighted programs is STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. In a world that’s becoming increasingly complex, fewer American students pursue expertise in STEM fields which has resulted in an inadequate pipeline of teachers skilled in those subjects. Charlotte Cates teaches Biology at Barton Community College and says it’s more important than ever for our youth to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems, gather and evaluate evidence, and make sense of information. She says changes in how STEM courses are taught is helping to attract students to those type of programs and degrees.

Charlotte Cates Audio

Other Barton programs that are being highlighted during Academics Month include English and Literature, Athletic Training, Fine Arts and Dance.