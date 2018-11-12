Sheriff identifies Kan. man who died in wrong-way crash

MIAMI COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 4a.m. Sunday in Miami County.

A 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jacob Knapp, 29, was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 69 just north of 223rd Street, according to the Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s Department.

The Jeep struck a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by Charlene Crabbe, 44. The Jeep then caught fire.

A passenger in the Malibu Joshua Alexander Kinsey, 25, Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Crabbe suffered critical injuries. She and Knapp were transported to local hospitals. The accident remains under investigation.