Panthers sweep POY and Coach of the Year Honors in WAC

2018 Western Athletic Conference All League Football

*Indicates Player of the Year

Firt Team Offense

*Koy Brack-Great Bend – Skill Position

Alex Schremmer-Great Bend – Skill Position

Gage Fritz-Great Bend – Skill Position

Beau Foster-Dodge City – Skill Position

Jaiel Johnson-Dodge City – Skill Position

John Johnson-Dodge City – Skill Position

Palmer Hutchinson-Hays- Skill Position

Hayden Brown-Hays – Skill Position

Syris Dunlap-Liberal – Athlete

Payton Doll-Great Bend – Offensive Lineman

Kaden Schroeder-Great Bend – Offensive Lineman

Refujio Chairez-Garden City – Offensive Lineman

Aaron Nelson-Dodge City – Offensive Lineman

First Team Defense

*Dalton Miller-Great Bend – Defensive Back

Keaton Markley-Hays – Defensive Back

Carolos Acosta-Garden City – Defensive Back

Blake Penka-Great Bend – Linebacker

Jashon Taylor-Dodge City – Linebacker

Reece Morss-Garden City – Linebacker

Kaleb Lapointe-Garden City – Linebacker

Marcos Fisher – Dodge City – Defensive Line

Evan Darville-Dodge City – Defensive Line

Logan Schulte-Hays – Defensive Line

Pablo Martinez-Great Bend – Defensive Line

Coach of the Year: Erin Beck – Great Bend-Defensive

Great Bend 2nd Team Selections

2nd Team Offense

Peyton Duvall-Geat Bend – Skill Position

Calan Haberman-Great Bend – Skill Position

Andrew Wettengel-Great Bend – Offensive Linebacker

Defense

Joey Soupiset-Great Bend – Defensive Back

Brock Blessing-Great Bend – Linebacker

Alan Miramontes-Great Bend – Defensive Linebacker

Eric Vasquez-Great Bend – Defensive Line