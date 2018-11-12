Panthers sweep POY and Coach of the Year Honors in WAC

2018 Western Athletic Conference All League Football
*Indicates Player of the Year
Firt Team Offense
*Koy Brack-Great Bend – Skill Position
Alex Schremmer-Great Bend – Skill Position
Gage Fritz-Great Bend – Skill Position
Beau Foster-Dodge City – Skill Position
Jaiel Johnson-Dodge City – Skill Position
John Johnson-Dodge City – Skill Position
Palmer Hutchinson-Hays- Skill Position
Hayden Brown-Hays – Skill Position
Syris Dunlap-Liberal – Athlete
Payton Doll-Great Bend – Offensive Lineman
Kaden Schroeder-Great Bend – Offensive Lineman
Refujio Chairez-Garden City – Offensive Lineman
Aaron Nelson-Dodge City – Offensive Lineman
First Team Defense
*Dalton Miller-Great Bend – Defensive Back
Keaton Markley-Hays – Defensive Back
Carolos Acosta-Garden City – Defensive Back
Blake Penka-Great Bend – Linebacker
Jashon Taylor-Dodge City – Linebacker
Reece Morss-Garden City – Linebacker
Kaleb Lapointe-Garden City – Linebacker
Marcos Fisher – Dodge City – Defensive Line
Evan Darville-Dodge City – Defensive Line
Logan Schulte-Hays – Defensive Line
Pablo Martinez-Great Bend – Defensive Line
Coach of the Year: Erin Beck – Great Bend-Defensive
Great Bend 2nd Team Selections
2nd Team Offense
Peyton Duvall-Geat Bend – Skill Position
Calan Haberman-Great Bend – Skill Position
Andrew Wettengel-Great Bend – Offensive Linebacker
Defense
Joey Soupiset-Great Bend – Defensive Back
Brock Blessing-Great Bend – Linebacker
Alan Miramontes-Great Bend – Defensive Linebacker
Eric Vasquez-Great Bend – Defensive Line