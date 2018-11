NOVEMBER 12, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 2 COMPUTER KEYBOARDS, VHS TAPES, CELL PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2007 PT CRUISER, LITTLE RASCAL 3 WHEEL SCOOTER, 1973 C70 GIN POLE TRUCK. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: MILO GUARDS, ALLIS CHALMER WD45 TRACTOR W/3 PT LOADER. 785-798-7020

FOR SALE: FUEL CELL, 1995 FORD F350 DUALLY. 620-603-6031

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE TRACTOR FOR RESTORATION. WANTED: FARM HELP IN HOISINGTON AREA PART-TIME NOW, FULL-TIME IN THE SUMMER, WIRING HARNESS OR 2006/2007 FORD PU. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 1948 ALUMINUM TEAR DROP CAMPING TRAILER, SLEEPS 2. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: RUGER 270 RIFLE, RUGER 22 PISTOL 785-624-0550 (GREAT BEND)

FOR SALE: HONDA EM3000 GENERATOR, 18V BLACK & DECKER BATTERY OP 1/4″ DRILL. 620-792-4466

FREE: DOG 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: ROLL OF VINYL FOR UPHOLSTERY, BUCKET SEATS FOR A 90’S THUNDERBIRD, CHEVY EL CAMINO PARTS 620-793-0979

WANTED: 2 OR 3 TRAILERS. 620-793-0001

FOR SALE: BRANT 860 GRAIN CART. WANTED: TRUCK TIRES 1100R20, 2000/3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

WANTED: SOMEONE TO CLEAN HOUSE. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM 4X4, QUAD CAB. 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: NEW BATHROOM SINK, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: MALE & FEMALE COCKATIEL. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: BLANKETS, ELECTRIC HEATER. 620-797-0049 OR 620-282-8079

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY