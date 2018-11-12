Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, outplaying Arizona counterpart Josh Rosen and leading the Chiefs past the Cardinals 26-14. Mahomes threw both TD passes to Tyreek Hill, the second giving the Chiefs’ first-year starter the franchise record with 31 this season. Larry Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for No. 2 on the NFL’s career receiving yardage list late in the game. He finished with six catches for 50 yards to give him 15,952 for his brilliant career.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored two goals and Kansas City beat Real Salt Lake 4-2 for Sporting’s first playoff win in five years. It gave Sporting a 5-3 series win on aggregate to advance to face the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference finals, also a two-game series.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma changed defensive coordinators mid-season, yet the results have been painfully familiar. The Sooners have been forced to try to win shootouts in the fourth quarter under interim coordinator Ruffin McNeill. The sixth-ranked Sooners fought off a late 2-point conversion attempt to defeat Oklahoma State 48-47 on Saturday night. The Sooners know that’s not good enough to have a shot at a national title.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alex Robinson scored 23 points, Desmond Bane added 22 and No. 20 TCU never trailed after struggling in the opener, rolling to a 79-62 victory against Oral Roberts. The Horned Frogs were sluggish opening the season as a ranked team for the first time in 20 years, trailing by as many as 11 points before rallying to beat Cal State Bakersfield. TCU took the opposite approach against the Golden Eagles, running out to a 23-6 lead.

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. (AP) — Major college basketball hit the reservation with No. 4 Baylor beating No. 23 Arizona State at the Navajo Nation. Native Americans and veterans were honored at the Showdown at the Rez, which has generated a huge buzz on the reservation.

National Headlines

CINCINNATI (AP) — Drew Brees passed Brett Favre for second place on the all-time lead for touchdown throws while he tossed three in the first half of the New Orleans Saints’ eighth straight win, a 51-14 rout of the Bengals at Cincinnati. His 17-yard TD to Michael Thomas with 2 seconds left in the half gave him 509 career touchdown passes, one more than Favre. Brees was 22 of 25 for 265 yards and no interceptions for the 8-1 Saints, with Mark Ingram catching 13 passes for 104 yards.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from last week’s loss to New Orleans as Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 5:49 to play on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson. Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a score as the 9-1 Rams completed a season sweep of the 4-5 Seahawks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ six-game winning streak is over after the Titans sacked Tom Brady three times and hit him repeatedly in a 34-10 thrashing of the Pats. Marcus Mariota capped each of the first two drives with TD passes, and Derrick Henry ran for a pair of TDs. Ryan Succop also added two field goals as the 5-4 Titans scored a season-high in points after jumping out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — Northwestern is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, a day after earning a spot in the Big Ten championship game. The 6-4 Wildcats are No. 24 in the Top 25 after beating Iowa to clinch the Big Ten West with two games to play. The rest of the Top 25 is fairly stable, especially at the top. Alabama is a unanimous No. 1, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia. Oklahoma is sixth, ahead of West Virginia, Washington State, Ohio State and LSU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bobby Petrino is out as Louisville’s football coach after five blowout losses in which the Cardinals allowed at least 50 points. The latest was Friday’s 54-23 loss at No. 13 Syracuse, which dropped the 2-8 Cardinals to 0-7 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Petrino departs with a 77-35 mark in two stints with Louisville.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Buffalo 41 N-Y Jets 10

Final Tennessee 34 New England 10

Final New Orleans 51 Cincinnati 14

Final Kansas City 26 Arizona 14

Final Washington 16 Tampa Bay 3

Final Chicago 34 Detroit 22

Final Cleveland 28 Atlanta 16

Final Indianapolis 29 Jacksonville 26

Final L.A. Chargers 20 Oakland 6

Final Green Bay 31 Miami 12

Final L.A. Rams 36 Seattle 31

Final Dallas 27 Philadelphia 20

N-Y Giants at San Francisco 8:15 p.m. Monday

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Duke 94 Army 72

Final (5) Virginia 76 George Washington 57

Final (10) Michigan St. 106 Florida Gulf Coast 82

Final (17) Florida St. 80 Tulane 69

Final (18) Mississippi St. 77 Hartford 59

Final (20) TCU 79 Oral Roberts 62

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 113 Detroit 103

Final Houston 115 Indiana 103

Final Orlando 115 N-Y Knicks 89

Final Milwaukee 121 Denver 114

Final Portland 100 Boston 94

Final L.A. Lakers 107 Atlanta 106