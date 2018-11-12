Liquidation auction for Kansas Drive-In postponed

WICHITA —McCurdy Auction announced Monday the Starlite Drive-In personal property auction had been postponed until further notice at the request of the owner of the popular Starlite Drive-In, according to a social media report from the Auction site.

The auction was scheduled to take place November 13.

“The McCurdy team shares the community sentiments that it is unfortunate to see another Wichita business close after being a longtime attraction for family entertainment in Wichita,” Megan McCurdy Niedens, COO and auctioneer of McCurdy Auction said. “At this time we have agreed with the owner to postpone the auction, allowing for time and consideration regarding the future of Starlite.” The Starlite Drive-In served the Wichita community for over 50 years. Items in the auction included Starlite memorabilia, movie screens, projectors, drive-in speakers, and commercial kitchen equipment. A rescheduled date for the sale has not been set. The popular drive played their last films October 13.