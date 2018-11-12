John David Woods, 57, of La Crosse, Kansas, passed away on November 6, 2018, after fighting a tough two and half year battle with cancer.

John was born March 20, 1961, in Clearwater, Kansas, to Marleene (Mourning) Woods. A country boy who became devoted to farm work at an early age, tending the farm at dawn, attending school, and returning home to continue his chores. He grew up his elementary years in Garden City Kansas. Moving to McCracken Kansas, in Jr. High and then moving to Rush Center, Kansas. He graduated from La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, in 1979.

On October 29, 1983, he married Carolyn Kline. John was her high school sweet heart. John devoted his life to caring for his family and his love for driving and dispatching trucks. He recently worked for Miller Trucking in La Crosse, Kansas. When asked about his hobbies, he would often state “I am a workaholic”. He spent most of the last few years enjoying time with his kids and one grandchild. He also found a love of the mountains.

John is survived by his wife, Carolyn Woods, La Crosse, Kansas; four children, Samantha Kelly, and her husband, Michael Kelly, of Westminster, Colorado, Christopher Woods of Wichita, Kansas, David Woods of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Sabrina Woods of Hays, Kansas; one grandchild, Harvey Kelly of Westminster, Colorado; his mother, Marleene Woods, Clearwater, Kansas; and one sister, Tammie Keen, and her husband, Tim Keen, Terre Haute, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Toy Ann Woods; grandfather, John Mourning, Jr., and grandmother, Irene (Jones) Mourning.

Visitation will be Friday, November 9, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi, and Father Edmond Kline officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request memorials to the John David Woods Memorial Fund.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.