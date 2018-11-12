Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

John A. Mann, 73, passed away November 7, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, KS. He was born June 29, 1945, at Hutchinson, KS, to Sylvester Edwin and Isabelle (Maskrid) Mann. John married Keta Quint March 15, 1994 at Las Vegas, NV.

John was a 1963 graduate of Hoisington High School, and served his country in the U.S. Navy, obtaining the rank of CYN 3, during the Vietnam War. A Great Bend resident since 2001, previously residing in Hoisington, KS, John was a licensed general contractor and property and project manager for Doonan and Sons. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and enjoyed antique shopping, restoring furniture and working in the yard.

Survivors include his wife, Keta of the home; three sons, John S. Mann of Elk City, OK, Mark Mann of Elk City, OK, and Trever Quint of Emporia, KS; three daughters, Deborah Mann of Salem, OR, Kayla Schneweis of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kristi Briles of Loveland, CO; one brother, Forest Mann of Boise, ID; thirteen grandchildren, Derek Schneweis, Brandi McElhoes and husband Jacob, Nick Schneweis, Lexi Rugza and husband Sam, Douglas Mann, Larissa Mann, Marshal Mann, Adam Briles, Emma Brilies, Erik Briles, Robbie Weatherspoon and wife Brittany, Jonathon Weatherspoon, and Shayne Timmons; and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Mann and DeWayne Mann; and 4 sisters, Jo Ann Field, Patricia Mahoney, Pamela Mann and Julita Bossich.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, with Father Anselm Eke presiding. Interment will follow at St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

