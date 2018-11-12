Great Bend accepts bid to widen 10th & Grant intersection

If you are making your way to the Great Bend Walmart by taking Grant Street, you may notice parts of concrete missing from the curb on the southwest corner of the intersection of 10th & Grant. The narrow turning radius has caused problems for drivers of large trucks and semis trying to make the turn to the south.

With a plan to make improvements at the intersection started in 2015, Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says they are putting the plan further in motion by accepting a bid to do the construction.

The Great Bend City Council approved the bid from Morgan Brothers’ Construction out of La Crosse. The Kansas Department of Transportation solicited bids for the project with Morgan Brothers’ submitting the lowest amount out of the three bids received.

The project is funded through a KDOT grant which requires 10 percent City matching funds. The city is committing matching funds in the amount of $214,000 for the project that will widen the intersection.