Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke changed everything about who AP Top 25 voters considered to be the nation’s best team with a single dominating performance against a marquee opponent.

It also gave the Blue Devils yet another milestone under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski: a record number of appearances at No. 1.

The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first Monday in the first regular-season poll, leapfrogging Kansas at the top after a blowout win against then-No. 2 Kentucky last week. That allowed Duke to set a record with its 135th week at No. 1, breaking a tie with UCLA for the most top rankings in poll history.

The 34-point win against the Wildcats in the Champions Classic to open the season marked the program’s most lopsided win against a top-5 opponent. Duke was practically flawless behind star freshmen RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, and that created a buzz about the team’s already lofty potential being somehow even higher than anyone anticipated.

Granted, it was one game. And Duke (2-0) didn’t look nearly so dazzling Sunday at home against Army . But that one performance caused a major voting shift, even with now-No. 2 Kansas earning a quality win of its own against then-No. 10 Michigan State in the first game of the Champions Classic.

Kansas was a solid preseason No. 1 by earning 37 of 65 first-place votes, followed by 19 for Kentucky and four for Duke. But Duke now has 48 first-place votes, claiming the top spot for all 19 voters who had Kentucky as preseason No. 1 while also causing 23 voters to switch from Kansas in the preseason Duke this week.

Duke also prompted switches from the lone voters who had Gonzaga and Villanova at No. 1 in the preseason.

The hype probably won’t slow anytime soon, either. The Blue Devils have everyone’s attention.

“Part of becoming good is keeping the noise out of your locker room,” Krzyzewski said after the Army win. “And when something good happens and you have the start of the season … there’s a lot of noise. And for us, it’s not always good noise, but in this case, it was exceptional noise. Exceptional noise.

“When you have four freshmen and we don’t have veterans, you have to be more mature about listening to that.”

AP Top 25

RK TEAM RECORD PTS

1 Duke (48) 2-0 1,606

2 Kansas (14) 1-0 1,571

3 Gonzaga 2-0 1,478

4 Virginia (2) 2-0 1,326

5 Tennessee (1) 2-0 1,306

6 Nevada 2-0 1,277

7 North Carolina 2-0 1,260

8 Villanova 2-0 1,139

9 Auburn 2-0 1,132

10 Kentucky 1-1 1,054

11 Michigan State 1-1 919

12 Kansas State 1-0 892

13 Oregon 2-0 739

14 Florida State 2-0 731

15 Syracuse 2-0 673

16 Virginia Tech 1-0 664

17 Mississippi State 2-0 549

18 Michigan 2-0 486

19 Clemson 2-0 350

20 UCLA 2-0 340

21 TCU 2-0 323

22 LSU 2-0 248

23 Purdue 2-0 218

24 Marquette 2-0 155

25 Buffalo 2-0 154

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio State 14, Alabama 11, Florida 9, Iowa State 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Arizona State 4, Loyola-Chicago 3, Xavier 2, St. John’s 2, Arizona 2, Marshall 2, Southern Illinois 1, Pennsylvania 1, Furman 1, Davidson 1