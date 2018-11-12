Aurora Turcios Garcia, age 78 years, of Great Bend, Kansas and formerly of Honduras, passed away at her home in Great Bend, Kansas after a brief illness. She was born on August 14, 1940 at Caridad Valle, Honduras and was an Elementary and Middle School Teacher in Honduras for 40 years prior to her retirement. Aurora had been a resident of Great Bend for the past three months. She was of the Catholic faith and loved gardening and also loved helping people whenever she could.

Survivors include her son, Ely Manrique Molina (and his spouse, Mariela) of Danli, Honduras and her daughter, Yadira (and her husband, Juan) Sorcini of Great Bend, Kansas; three grandchildren: Alejandra, Christopher, and Mathew Molina; one brother, Francisco (and his wife, Maria) Turcios of Caridad Valle, Honduras. Aurora was preceded in death by her parents.

According to her wishes, cremation has been chosen. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

