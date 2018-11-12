1 dead, 1 critically injured in Kansas apartment fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in a fire Sunday in Shawnee County. Just after 2p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 722 SW Taylor Street Apartment # 101 in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke showing from a two story apartment building.

Fire suppression crews forced entry into apartment # 101 to perform a primary search of the dwelling. While performing the search, 2 adult victims were located.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The Kansas Capital Area Red Cross responded to the scene and provided immediate assistance for 10 individuals. No smoke detectors were sounding within the apartment. Martin did not release the name of the victims.