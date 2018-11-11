Sunday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and No. 23 Iowa State held off Baylor 28-14, winning a fifth straight Big 12 game in the same season for the first time. Deshaunte Jones caught a TD pass and threw a 2-point conversion for the Cyclones.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and ran for 66 and No. 6 Oklahoma survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47 on Saturday. Taylor Cornelius connected with Tylan Wallace on a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 48-47 with 1:03 to play. Oklahoma State went for two, but Cornelius threw short and into coverage, and the pass fell incomplete.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey with 21 seconds left and No. 15 Texas beat Texas Tech 41-34 after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns snapped a two-game skid that had cost them the Big 12 lead.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Will Grier threw three touchdown passes and seventh-ranked West Virginia rolled to a 47-10 victory over TCU. West Virginia had no trouble against the injury-riddled Horned Frogs as it pursues a possible berth in the Big 12 championship game with two regular-season games left. The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in a 3:25 span of the second quarter to break open a tie game.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Alex Barnes ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Alex Delton scored the go-ahead TD from 21 yards out in the closing minutes and Kansas State held on to beat Kansas 21-17. It was the Wildcats’ 10th straight win over their biggest rival. Kansas still has not won a Big 12 road game since Oct. 4, 2008.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State star David Montgomery and Baylor linebacker Greg Roberts were ejected after throwing punches at each other in the third quarter of Saturday’s game. The Cyclones and Bears nearly came to blows when a previous play ended up spilling over onto Iowa State’s bench. The bad blood hung around, and the teams nearly staged a full-on brawl during the incident that saw Roberts slap Montgomery on the helmet, prompting Montgomery to swing back.

National Headlines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama scored touchdowns on its first two drives and allowed just 169 total yards in a 24-0 victory against No. 18 Mississippi State. Josh Jacobs caught a touchdown pass and ran for 97 yards and a TD on 20 carries in the Crimson Tide’s second consecutive shutout win. Alabama’s defense recorded five sacks and limited the Bulldogs to 44 yards on 30 carries.

BOSTON (AP) — Second-ranked Clemson posted a 27-7 victory at Boston College as Trevor Lawrence threw for a TD and ran for another. Lawrence accounted for 295 yards on 29 of 40 passing, while the Tigers limited the Eagles to nine first downs and 113 total yards. The 10-0 Tigers wrapped up a fourth straight trip to the ACC title game as division champions and kept rolling toward another trip to the College Football Playoff.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Wimbush threw three-first half touchdown passes and third-ranked Notre Dame moved to 10-0 with a 42-13 pounding of Florida State. Dexter Williams had a career-high 202 yards rushing amid 27-degree temperature, the third-coldest game at Notre Dame Stadium since 1980. Williams had TD runs of 58 and 32 yards as Notre Dame outgained the Seminoles, 495-322.

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Jimmy Butler is being traded by Minnesota to the Philadelphia 76ers in a package that will send Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves. The trade will give Philadelphia a star trio, with Butler joining Joel Embiidand Ben Simmons. Butler told the Timberwolves in September he wanted to be traded, and it took weeks for the team to find a deal it would accept.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 24 (18) Mississippi St. 0

Final (2) Clemson 27 (17) Boston 7

Final (3) Notre Dame 42 Florida St. 13

Final (4) Michigan 42 Rutgers 7

Final (5) Georgia 27 Auburn 10

Final (6) Oklahoma 48 Oklahoma St. 47

Final (7) West Virginia 47 TCU 10

Final (8) Ohio St. 26 (24) Michigan St. 6

Final (9) LSU 24 Arkansas 17

Final (10) Washington St. 31 Colorado 7

Final (11) UCF 35 Navy 24

Final Tennessee 24 (12) Kentucky 7

Final (14) Utah St. 62 San Jose St. 24

Final (15) Texas 41 Texas Tech 34

Final (19) Florida 35 South Carolina 31

Final (21) Penn St. 22 Wisconsin 10

Final (23) Iowa St. 28 Baylor 14

Final (25) Cincinnati 35 South Florida 23

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 128 N-Y Knicks 112

Final OT L.A. Clippers 128 Milwaukee 126

Final New Orleans 119 Phoenix 99

Final Chicago 99 Cleveland 98

Final OT Memphis 112 Philadelphia 106

Final Washington 116 Miami 110

Final San Antonio 96 Houston 89

Final Golden State 116 Brooklyn 100

Final Dallas 111 Oklahoma City 96

Final L.A. Lakers 101 Sacramento 86